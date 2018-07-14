The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives have arrested a man following a multiple stabbing incident in Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old man from Huddersfield was arrested yesterday afternoon (Fri) in connection with the incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 1.

A 28-year-old man had been found with multiple stab wounds when officers were called to the outside of Palace Studios, Kirkgate, that morning.

He was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to hospital for emergency treatment for injuries which were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Det Shaf Rehman, of Kirklees District CID, said the consequences could easily have been much worse.

The man was attacked following an altercation with a group of men at the Verve bar, in Byram Street.

The man has since been released from hospital and is continuing to recover from the attack.

The arrested man was released under investigation last night and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Det Con 6317 Ray Rai at Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180319548.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.