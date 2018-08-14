A car has collided with a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament this morning (Tuesday).
Reports of the silver car hitting railings came in at around 7.30am. Police launched an armed response to the collision in light of terror attacks in the capital last year where cars mounted pavements mowing down pedestrians - however there is no suggestion as yet whether this morning's collision is terror-related.
A man has been arrested and there are reports that several people have been hurt. Stay with us as we provide the latest updates on this breaking story.
Cordon has been lifted
Trump says "these animals are crazy"
Here was US President Donald Trump’s response:
"No weapons recovered"
A man in his 20s is being questioned. Here is the full statement from Scotland Yard:
“At 07:37hrs on Tuesday 14 August, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a number of cyclists and pedestrians, before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.
“The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene by armed officers. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in police custody.
“He was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences.
“There was nobody else in the vehicle, which remains at the scene and is being searched. No weapons have been recovered at this stage.
“At this stage, we are treating this as a terrorist incident and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the investigation.”
Politicians thank emergency services
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has issued his response to this morning’s events.
In a statement, he said: “A man has been arrested after this morning’s incident in which a car was driven into barriers outside the Houses of parliament. two people were injured, though thankfully their injuries are not life threatening, and my thoughts are with them.
“All Londoners, like me, utterly condemn all acts of terrorism on our city. The response of Londoners today shows that we will never be cowed, intimidated or divided by any terrorist attack.
“I have been and will continue to be in close touch with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Transport for London and other emergency services. My heartfelt thanks goes to the brave first responders who were so quickly on the scene following the attack.”
Prime Minister Theresa May is on holiday and received a call within 15 minutes of the collision, and is reportedly receiving regular updates. She has also extended her thoughts and thanks to emergency services:
Police step up patrols throughout rest of the country
British Transport Police say they are heightening security following the suspected terror incident in Westminster this morning.
Superintendent Chris Horton from British Transport Police, said: “We know incidents such as this are likely to cause concern, so our officers will be highly visible both on board trains and at stations.
“We are there to reassure the travelling public so please don’t be alarmed if you see our officers, including firearms officers, on your journey.”
WATCH: Eyewitness said crash "looked deliberate"
Witness Jason Williams said he saw the car driving at high speed before it hit a bollard:
'Terror incident'
The crash at Westminster Bridge is being treated as a terror incident, Metropolitan Police have confirmed.
Police keeping an "open mind" over terror possibility
Detectives will no doubt be carrying out a lengthy investigation into this:
Nobody's life at risk
Metropolitan Police have said that they do not believe anybody is in a life-threatening condition.
WATCH: Moment armed police arrive at scene
This video has been shared thousands of time on Twitter and appears to show the moment an armed response unit arrived on scene, pointing firearms into the car.
Statement from ambulance
Assistant Director of Operations at London Ambulance Service Peter Rhodes said:
“We were called at 7.40am today (14th August) to reports of an incident on St Margaret Street, SW1.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene including three ambulance crews, responders in cars and an incident response officer. We have treated two people at the scene for injuries that are not believed to be serious and have taken them to hospital.”
Suggestions collision is terror-related
Armed police pulled the male driver out of the silver Ford at gunpoint on a slip road into Parliament, and a “Terrorism Act cordon” was put up, the Mirror reports.
Terrified eyewitnesses told how it appeared the car was deliberately driven into the barriers, and they ran away fearing it was another terror attack in central London. Police have said they cannot immediately determine whether the incident is terrorism-related.
Several hurt
Met Police have confirmed a number of pedestrians have been hurt in the collision this morning.
Statement from police
Here’s the statement from the Met Police: