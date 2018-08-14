A car has collided with a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament this morning (Tuesday).

Reports of the silver car hitting railings came in at around 7.30am. Police launched an armed response to the collision in light of terror attacks in the capital last year where cars mounted pavements mowing down pedestrians - however there is no suggestion as yet whether this morning's collision is terror-related.

A man has been arrested and there are reports that several people have been hurt. Stay with us as we provide the latest updates on this breaking story.

