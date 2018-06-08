The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery following an attack on a Dewsbury shop.

The man was arrested today as police swooped on an address in Howard Place, Batley Carr.

Police said the activity was part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery at the Phone Market in Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, on March 24.

During the incident a man brandished a gun at two members of staff.

Today one woman said her father had seen police in the street at 4am. They left at around 6.30pm tonight.

She said: "They are searching cars with gloves on. They are also searching in a house and shed."

A police spokesman said a man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. He has been released under investigation and enquiries remain ongoing.

During the robbery two men wearing balaclava masks and gloves burst into the shop, in the Essar petrol station.

One of the men brandished the gun while his accomplice jumped over the counter and grabbed mobile phones from the display.

The men then fled in a waiting car.

The day after the incident Afzal Adam, who runs the shop, told the Examiner he was at home when he received a call from his staff telling him what had happened.

He said “It was all over very quickly and the guy was saying something like: ‘Don’t do anything stupid. We just want the phones.’

He said about 10 phones were stolen, all Samsung S8s and S9s. The phones retail for around £500-£600 each.

He added: “All the new phones are blocked so they aren’t worth very much. All that to put yourself at risk of going to jail for a long time for less than a grand.”