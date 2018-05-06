Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested following a fire at a three-storey block of flats on Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the block of six Kirklees Council flats at Branwell Avenue, Birstall, shortly before midnight to find one of second floor flats well alight.

Police had evacuated residents from the flats minutes earlier.

Watch commander Colin Brown, of Cleckheaton Fire Station, said the scene was very busy with police and a large number of people outside the building.

He said: “A flat on the top floor was well alight when we arrived. We got a jet through the window to knock the fire back and stop it spreading to the roof.”

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using three jets entered the building to search for possible casualties.

A middle-aged woman was assisted from a ground floor flat and was treated by paramedics for suspected smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Bradford attended.

Mr Brown said a fire investigation team and scene of crime officers attended to investigate the cause of the blaze.

He said: “It was an extensive fire which caused a massive amount of damage. It took about an hour to bring under control and we were on site until 5am.

“The fire could easily have spread into the roof and if a door had been open it could have sread into the corridor and it would have been a lot different. All the doors were shut which stopped it spreading into other flats.”

Insp Darren Brown, of West Yorkshire Police, said officers got the call shortly before 11.50pm to reports of a flat on fire.

He said: “We went in an evacuated people when we got there. There are no injuries. One lady was treated for what was thought to be smoke inhalation, but was a panic attack.

“Fire investigators have attended.

“We have arrested one male on suspicion of arson. He is currently in custody and investigations are ongoing.”