Detectives are questioning a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Birkby last week.

Huddersfield was hit by yet another spree of violence last week , culminating in shots being fired at the Peppers takeaway on St Johns Road at around 10.35pm on Thursday night.

Staff and customers were in the shop at the time, and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for a minor injury caused by broken glass.

West Yorkshire Police today (Weds) announced that a 21-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody.

Officers are now following leads over a blue Seat Leon driving in the area at the time of the shooting, and want to hear from anyone who may have seen it.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Force's Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are still exploring the wider circumstances surrounding the incident and we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

“We believe this was a targeted attack involving parties known to each other, and thankfully no one was more seriously injured in this incident.

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always take extremely seriously and we have specialist officers and firearms officers continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on the incident to contact police on 101. I would especially like to hear from anyone who witnessed a blue Seat Leon driving in the area at the time of the incident.

“Neighbourhood patrols continue to be carried out in the area to offer extra reassurance to the community.”

Thursday's shooting followed an incident earlier in the week where a man was attacked outside the Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road. There have also been two further reports of shootings this month, and ten in Huddersfield this year alone .

Anyone with information on Thursday night's shooting should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180421039. Similarly, any information on any of the incidents this month can contact police or pass it on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.