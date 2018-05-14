Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a man following a pile-up involving a Range Rover.

The crash led to the closure of Cowlersley Lane at Cowlersley earlier this evening.

It is believed the Range Rover collided with two parked cars, leaving all three badly damaged.

The crash happened near to the Premier shop at around 5.25pm.

Police said the road was eventually reopened just before 8pm.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Witnesses described a man running from the scene, with several local people in pursuit.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a man had been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving.

Photographs posted by residents on Facebook showed a black Range Rover Sport which had sustained front-end damage along with a damaged white Seat Ibiza.

The impact left debris strewn all over the road and pavement.