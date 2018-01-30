Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a Halifax man on suspicion of murdering a West Yorkshire pensioner more than 20 years ago.

The 69-year-old man from the Halifax area has been arrested in connection with the death of pensioner Amy Shepherd.

Miss Shepherd, who was 86, was found dead at her home in Holly Hall Gardens in Wibsey in August 1994.

A post mortem revealed that she had been strangled, stabbed and sexually assaulted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.”

In 2000 a 30-year-old man was acquitted at Leeds Crown Court of murdering Miss Shepherd.