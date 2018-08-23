Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who assaulted his partner in frustration at how long she was taking to get ready to go out was arrested after flouting the terms of his community order.

Jordan Miller was sentenced to unpaid work following his conviction for assault in September last year.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he was waiting to go out to a barbecue and became angry because his long-term partner was not ready to leave.

He jumped over the sofa, picked up a china plate and threw it at her.

It struck her on the arm, causing some bruising. Miller then grabbed hold of her iPhone and threw it against the wall, causing it to smash.

Miller, of Firthcliffe Mount in Liversedge, was sentenced to 60 hours of unpaid work but failed to show up for sessions on December 16 and January 27.

He gave no explanation for these absences and had only completed six hours of the order, magistrates were told.

Miller admitted breaching his community order for the second time.

His solicitor Lesley Cowling explained that his lifestyle was the reason that he had not completed his unpaid work.

He split up with his partner due to his drug taking and his community order meant that he was struggling to see his children.

Miss Cowling told magistrates: “That’s why he has not been so proactive in getting hold of probation.

“The drugs problem has now gone and he’s back on his feet. He’s back with his partner and living with his children so seeing them more frequently.

“He’s quite aware that he can only be given so many chances but there doesn’t seem to be anything in the way now.”

Chairman of the bench Martin Wood reminded Miller that court orders are “not discretionary” and many people who commit crimes and have problems are still able to complete them.

He revoked the existing community order and re-sentenced him to 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.

The new order was made as a direct alternative to custody.