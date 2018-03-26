Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw orange juice at a shop security guard after he gave evidence against his girlfriend.

The victim, a store protection officer for TK Maxx, had given evidence in a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Calvin Smith, of Shearings Cross Gardens appeared at the Huddersfield court today and pleaded guilty to assaulting him.

The attack on Mark Lawrence, who works for the Great Northern Retail Park branch of TK Maxx, took place on November 21.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told magistrates: “Mr Lawrence attended court on that occasion as he was giving evidence in relation to other matters against the girlfriend of the defendant.

“After giving evidence he was leaving court and the defendant has seen him and walked behind him.

“He felt something cold running down his head and coat.

“Then he turned around and saw he (Smith) was holding a bottle of liquid, it was orange juice and some threats were directed towards Mr Lawrence.”

Mr Lawrence reported the assault to police and 32-year-old Smith was arrested.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said: “He had come to court with his partner and the complainant in the case, Mr Lawrence, was winding him up in terms of his partner.

“He (Mr Lawrence) had given evidence in the case, come back round to the main entrance and started saying things to Mr Smith.

“He accepts he recklessly chucked some orange juice towards the direction of Mr Lawrence.”

Smith, who appeared from custody, also pleaded guilty to four shop thefts which occurred in Huddersfield between January and March this year.

He asked magistrates to take a further three thefts from shops in the town into account when sentencing him.

On January 28 he entered Superdrug in Princess Alexandra Walk and was challenged as he stuffed Max Factor mascaras worth £459 into his pockets.

He claimed to staff that he had done nothing wrong and fled from the shop, activating the alarms.

Two days later at Next in Great Northern Retail Park he stole three bottles of perfume worth £132.

Then on March 10 Smith went into Boots on the same site and selected a bottle of perfume which he placed in his jacket before taking a further five bottles of fragrances.

The next day he targeted TK Maxx at the retail park and stole jewellery worth £150.

Of the goods totalling £1,236 stolen, £1,104 worth of items had not been recovered by staff.

Mr Whiteley added that Smith has a long-standing drug issue and had no benefits following his recent release from custody.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until April 16 to allow Smith to be assessed for possible drug rehabilitation.

He was bailed with the conditions that he does not got to Great Northern Retail Park or contact Mr Lawrence.