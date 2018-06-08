Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fitness instructor on a walk with his dog suffered broken ribs and a badly injured leg when his was flung into the air by a cow.

The 44-year-old business owner spent a night in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and was off work for two weeks after being trampled in a field at Scammonden Reservoir.

He was out running with his dog when two cows and two calves crossed his path.

“The second cow charged and knocked me down into an embankment. It lifted me in the air. I was trying to scramble away but it knocked me down again.

“I suffered three broken ribs and crush injuries to my leg as well as cuts, scrapes and bruises.

“The hospital said I had been trampled on, which I hadn’t realised. My leg swelled up twice the size of the other one. My clothes were all ripped and I was covered in blood.”

The attack took place in August 2016 but this is the first time he has spoken about it. The Huddersfield-based businessman doesn’t want to be named and has had to put up with people making jokes about what happened.

At the time, medics at HRI said he had been lucky that the injuries hadn’t been more serious – and he fears for the safety of families who use the area.

“A nurse said I was extremely lucky to escape with the injuries I did,” he said. “It could have been far worse had I not been fit and strong. I think the area should be fenced.”

The man’s wife, who was shocked by his injuries, said: “This is a local tourist area used by children and toddlers and people with pushchairs.

“It is not a suitable area to have families and one tonne animals which can turn on you and cause very serious injuries.”

The couple decided to speak to the Examiner after reading about the ordeal of Gaynor Bryant, 45, who was left bruised and in shock after being trampled by cows while walking her dog on a path in the same location near the reservoir.

Gaynor, of Honley, was headbutted in the chest, knocked to the floor, surrounded by around 10 cows and trampled on. She was screaming and feared she was going to die.

Victims called on landowner Yorkshire Water to do more to make the area safer for walkers, runners and families.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said it had put up warning signs this week following Monday’s incident.

Alastair Harvey, recreation advisor at Yorkshire Water said: “We were notified of this unfortunate incident on Monday and have since erected signs near the footpaths, based on advice from the Ramblers Association, which advises the public that they may encounter cattle around the footpaths and how to react if they do, particularly if they have a dog with them.

“We have been in touch with the farmer to make them aware of this incident and are exploring other options to minimise the risk of this happening again in the future.”

Yorkshire Water issued the following advice:

Do

* Try to avoid getting between cows and their calves

* Be prepared for cattle to react to your presence, especially if you have a dog with you

* Move quickly and quietly, and if possible walk around the herd.

* Keep your dog close and under effective control on a lead around cows and sheep

Don’t

* Don’t hang onto your dog. If you are threatened by cattle – let it go to allow the dog to run to safety

* Don’t put yourself at risk.

* Don’t panic or run. Most cattle will stop before they reach you. If they follow just walk on quietly.