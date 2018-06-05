Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man armed himself with a stick with knives stuck to it after assaulting three people at a party, a court heard.

The alleged attacks happened during a social gathering at an address in Lydgate Drive, New Mill, on May 6.

Timothy Morgan, 44, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He gave no indication of plea to three charges of assault and one allegation of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Prosecutor Charles MacRae told the Huddersfield court that following the attacks Morgan, also of Lydgate Drive, left.

He said that he armed himself with three knives taped to a stick and then returned to the party with it.

Mr McRae said that some thought had gone into creating the weapon and witnesses who saw it said they were afraid.

Deputy District Judge Michael Hopkinson sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on July 3 and was banned from contacting three prosecution witnesses in the meantime.