A man attacked the pregnant mother of his two children after telling her that he didn’t want to pay for her other two kids.

Gary Wood, of Buxton House in Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and threatening to damage property.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the couple had been together for four years and separated a year ago.

On May 19 Wood went round to his ex’s Newsome home and she allowed him to stay with her as she didn’t want an argument.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, said: “He was having one can after the next and she asked him to leave.

“He threatened to throw her out of her own property and accused her of sleeping with other men.

“He’s got into her face, touching his forehead to her forehead, and said: ‘Call police because it’s the only way you’ll get me out but see what happens to your property’.”

The victim, who was pregnant at the time, was scared and pushed him to get him out of her face.

He grabbed hold of her around her throat and banged her head against a door, Mr Qureshi said.

The victim’s four children were heard crying by a neighbour who called police.

The neighbour witnessed the start of the row in which 34-year-old Wood was heard saying that he didn’t think he should pay for the two children who didn’t belong to him.

She saw their mother sitting on the kitchen doorstep and holding her neck, magistrates were told.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client admitted assault but disputed grabbing his ex by her neck.

Magistrates heard details of a victim impact statement from Wood’s ex in which she stated that she suffered from anxiety and depression and had not slept well since the incident.

She said she was fearful that he would come to her home again and assault her and had lost touch with friends because she didn’t want to go out and socialise.

Magistrates ordered a full probation report and adjourned Wood’s sentencing until Thursday.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting his ex or going to her home.