Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was left with injuries to his face after being attacked by three people.

West Yorkshire Police were called to a street in Brighouse last night (Monday) after the assault.

It's believed the victim, a 39-year-old man, was targeted on George Street. He also sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cobbled street was cordoned off last night as police investigated the scene.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the attack or who may have any information.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a man being assaulted in Brighouse yesterday evening.

"Officers were called by the ambulance service at 6:08pm to Ashgrove Terrace, where a man had suffered cuts to his arm and face.

"The incident is believed to have happened on George Street when he was assaulted by three males.

"The 39-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquires are ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180439768.