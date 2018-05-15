Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man attacked his wife in a row over their arranged marriage, a court heard.

Naser Ali, of Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury Moor, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

The alleged incident happened at the couple’s home on March 31.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said: “The assault resulted from discussions around their arranged marriage.”

District Judge Michael Fanning said he will allow Ali’s 21-year-old wife to give her evidence from behind a screen during the trial.

He also agreed that a Punjabi interpreter can be booked to assist one the witnesses.

Ali was told that his trial will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 24.

He was granted conditional bail not to contact two prosecution witnesses including his wife.