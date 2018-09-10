Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man who led police on a chase on Christmas Day has avoided jail.

Nathaniel Richards, of Hill Top Road in the Salendine Nook area of Huddersfield, led police on a chase through Halifax.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that around 6.30pm on Christmas Day last year the 32-year-old took his mum's black Ford Fiesta without her consent.

She noticed Richards had brought beer and tablets with him in a bag and when she called him he said he was going to kill himself so she rang the police.

Around an hour later an officer was called to a road traffic accident on Highroad Well Lane in Halifax and a pursuit ensued.

Mr Adlington said that on arrest Richards, who was alone in the car, claimed a person called Sam was in the car with him and he was 'part of him'.

Richards pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Imran Khan, mitigating, said his client, who works in the hotel trade, has mental health problems, adding: "He is of course remorseful for what happened."

Judge Christopher Batty sentenced Richards to nine months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.