A man who masturbated in his bedroom window overlooking a primary school has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

David Wilson, 66, was witnessed as he stood pleasuring himself in his room next to open blinds.

Shocked mums picking up their children from nearby Kaye’s’ First and Nursery School witnessed his behaviour and called police.

Wilson, of Holmfield Road in Clayton West, admitted a charge of committing an act outraging public decency.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register and must not have any unsupervised contact with children for the next seven years.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that the offence happened on October 13 last year.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said: “The defendant was seen by the window masturbating.

“He was stood at the window naked from the waist down and he was seen by adult females collecting their children from school.

“There were no children witnessing it but if they had looked in that direction they would have been able to see him.

“The window looks directly over a school playground where children were present.”

Wilson said that while he couldn’t see the children, he could hear them outside.

He denied being stood up but accepted that he would have stumbled over as he finished touching himself.

Wilson had no curtains and the venetian blinds were open at the time.

He denied getting any sexual gratification from children or having any interest in them.

He said he didn’t think anybody could see him and that he believed that he could do what he liked in his own home.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “It seems to me inevitable that where you were living and at that time of day you would probably be seen by children and by mothers.

“You were masturbating and the fact is mothers did see your actions and were upset by them.”

Judge Fanning said he was concerned by the fact that Wilson held a previous caution for possessing an indecent image of a child.

He said: “If I send you to prison for six months you will be out in three and no work will be done with you.

“Your probation report suggests you are at high risk of committing sexual offences in the community, particularly against children.

“But I’d rather that risk is addressed and the only way it can be addressed is within the community.”

Wilson was sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, suspended for two years.

He must comply with the sex offenders’ treatment programme lasting up to 90 days and an 18 week curfew which will be electronically monitored.

Judge Fanning also made a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, aimed at protecting the public against serious sexual harm.

The order states that Wilson must not live in the same household as any child aged under 18 unless with consent of any parent or guardian who has knowledge of his conviction.

He can have no unsupervised contact with a child aged under 18.

Finally, he must not seek employment or participate in any activities allowing unsupervised contact with children.

Wilson will be subject to the sex offenders’ register for the same period and will have to register his details with police within three days.

He must pay £85 prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.