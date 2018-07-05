Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Berry Brow man awaiting trial threatened his ex-girlfriend: “If I get sent down I’ll come after you”, a court heard.

Brandon Askham, of Bishops Court, is accused of breaching a restraining order not to contact her.

The one-year order was made at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on April 9 this year and bans the 24-year-old from communicating with her except via his solicitor or to make contact arrangements for their young child.

He is accused of breaching the order between June 18 and 27 by sending her text messages and calling her.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the couple were in a relationship for 16 months and have a young son together.

He told the court that the victim admits that they have been in regular contact with each other since the order was imposed but some of the messages he sent her were sexual in content.

Magistrates were told that one particular message sent by Askham caused her some concern.

Mr Wills said that it referred to another trial concerning him involving possession of a bladed article, a lock knife he says he had for camping.

In the message he allegedly said: “If I get sent down I’ll come after you. My friends will come after you and take my child away.”

Askham, who appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link, denies a charge of breaching his restraining order.

His solicitor Ian Whiteley said that he denies speaking to his ex for four weeks and is in a new relationship.

Askham claims that his friends had access to his mobile phone and must have sent the messages.

His trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on August 20.

Magistrates granted him bail with conditions that he lives and sleeps at his address and does not contact his ex or enter Elm Court in Marsh.