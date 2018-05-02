Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banged his ex-partner’s head on some concrete steps outside her home, a court heard.

Richard Fennell denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged attack happened at the victim’s home in Batley on March 14.

Prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that during an argument she tried to leave the house but Fennell dragged her back inside.

She managed to get out of the house which has some concrete steps at the front, the court was told.

But the 46-year-old allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back, placing his hand over her nose and mouth so that she couldn’t breathe.

He then repeatedly punched her and banged her head on the concrete steps, Mrs Qureshi said.

He only stopped hurting her when a neighbour intervened, the Huddersfield court was told.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the case to Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

Fennell, of Woodfield Avenue in Batley, will appear there for a trial on June 19.

In the meantime he has bail conditions not to contact the complainant or go to her home.