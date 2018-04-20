Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of shoplifting has been barred from all branches of a toy shop – which is set to shut down within days.

Jason Williams has been charged with taking toys worth £129 from the Toys R Us store at Birstall Shopping Park in Birstall, which is due to close for the last time on Monday (April 23).

On December 17 he was allegedly seen acting suspiciously by a security guard.

Prosecutor Linda Fowler said that he abandoned a trolley in the middle of an aisle and then retrieved a second trolley which he filled before attempting to pass the tills without paying.

Williams, 45, denies any wrongdoing. He claims that he changed his trolley because the first one had a wobbly wheel.

He claims that he did try to pay for the toys but there was an error with his credit card.

Kirklees magistrates told him that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on June 18.

Williams, of Austhorpe Road in Leeds, was given bail conditions to comply with the Drug Intervention Programme and stay out of Toys R Us stores in West Yorkshire.

In March it was announced that all branches of the toy store will close within six weeks following the chain’s collapse into administration.

But magistrates decided to keep the bail condition in case any Toys R Us stores remain in the area.