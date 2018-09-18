Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man beat prostate cancer – after buying himself a red Jaguar E-Type.

Alistair Armitage, 73, from Shelley , was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2016. He splashed out on the sought-after 1960s and 1970s motor to inspire his cancer battle.

Now Alistair is set to complete a stage of the Jaguar E-Type Club’s, ‘Round Britain Coastal Drive 2018’, in support of the charity, Prostate Cancer UK.

On Wednesday, September 26 Alistair will join the convoy of E-Types from Edinburgh to Northumberland, showing his support to the charity.

Alistair received the devastating diagnosis after a trip to the doctor and a series of tests. Alistair felt he needed something to look forward to, so bought his own E-Type to take part in the drive.

“The news about my prostate cancer diagnosis came as quite a shock to me and I felt scared about having to go through treatment,” said Alistair.

“I always wanted to buy an E-Type Jaguar and needed something to lift my spirits, so I thought why not buy one now?

“Fortunately, I was one of the lucky ones. My cancer was caught early, the treatment was successful and I have now been given the all-clear, which is fantastic news.

“I recently came across the Round Britain Coastal Drive and knew this was the perfect event for me to raise much needed funds, and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK. I now want to do as much as I can to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.”

The drive started in Carmarthenshire on Monday (September 17) and ends in Pembrokeshire on October 5. The E-Type Club co-founder, book publisher, author and prostate cancer survivor , Philip Porter, founded the 19-day event to raise funds for the charity and awareness of the disease.

Philip said: “The aim was to give E-type Club members a great driving event at the same time as raising funds for, and awareness of, prostate cancer. It was meant to be a one-off event but proved so popular that we’re now running it for the third consecutive year. We have cars and crews coming from abroad, including the States, and even have people who have bought an E-type so they can take part.”

The 4,000-mile tour aims to add a further £70,000 to the £150,000 raised for Prostate Cancer UK, in the event’s first two years.

Currently one man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK. That’s over 11,700 men a year and by 2030, prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK.

To help raise money for the event visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rbcd-round-britain-coastal-drive2018