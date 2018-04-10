Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man broke his ex-partner’s jaw days after unsuccessfully trying to force his way into her home, a court heard.

Shaun McManus appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

The first alleged incident happened at the victim’s home in Longfield Avenue, Golcar, on March 29.

When she refused to let him in he is said to have thrown patio furniture towards the door before trying unsuccessfully to get into the house, the court was told.

While the 35-year-old was on bail for this incident and banned from contacting his former partner he is alleged to have returned to her home on Easter Monday (April 2) and attacked her.

During a row there McManus is accused of standing over her and repeatedly punching her around her face and body.

Magistrates were told that when the victim attended Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment it was discovered that her jaw had been broken.

McManus, of Scar Lane in Golcar, pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using violence to secure entry into a premises.

He did plead guilty to breaching his bail conditions and criminal damage to a patio door.

His trial for the denied matters will take place at the Huddersfield court.