A man who broke a policewoman’s finger in a struggle told magistrates he was “fully apologetic” for his behaviour.

Police were called following complaints about John-Joe Matthews, who was staying with his girlfriend at the Huddersfield Hotel on June 15.

They attended the Kirkgate premises and ended up arresting the 30-year-old to prevent a breach of the peace.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates: “When the female officer came to arrest him she grabbed hold of his right arm.

“He pulled away from her grip as she tried to do so and this caused her finger injury.

“The defendant then ran away and was followed by the town centre cameras to Sainsbury’s.”

There Matthews was detained and arrested by the hurt PC’s colleagues.

The officers also discovered some cannabis in his jeans pocket as well as some more in a bag he was carrying on his back.

Mrs Jones said: “The officer said she suffered a broken right little finger at the top of her knuckle.

“She couldn’t bend her finger and it was slightly out of place.

“The doctor is hopeful that her finger will return to normal function but it might not.”

In interview Matthews, of Wakefield Road in Lepton, said he never meant to hurt the officer and wanted to apologise to her.

He pleaded guilty to offences of resisting a constable in the execution of her duty and possessing a controlled drug of Class B.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said that he was staying at the hotel his girlfriend at the hotel when they had an argument.

He told magistrates that somebody in the adjoining room must have complained and police were called.

Mr Kingsley said: “They attended and were a little heavy-handed with the defendant.

“They wanted to separate the two of them and then the officer decided to arrest him.

“His girlfriend told him to run, the police officer grabbed him and must have caught her finger in his jacket.”

Magistrates gave Matthews a six-month conditional discharge, meaning he will not be punished further if he stays out of trouble during this period.

They ordered him to pay the injured officer £150 compensation.

The cannabis seized from him will be forfeited and destroyed.

As he left the courtroom Matthews told them: “I’m fully apologetic about that, do you know what I mean?”