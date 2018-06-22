Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested after going to visit his former partner in a hotel room.

Kieron Quinn, of Lansdowne Close in Batley, was on bail for offences of making threats to kill and threatening to cause damage to property.

As part of his court bail conditions he was barred from going to specific addresses and contacting four named witnesses, including the mother of his child.

But he breached these last Saturday (June 16) when he went to see his ex at Gomersal Lodge Hotel.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates: “She had spent the night at the hotel with her friend and the following morning he attended.

“He knocked on her door and handed their son over so he was in breach of the bail condition not to contact her.”

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that Quinn admitted breaching his bail conditions.

He said he had kept in contact with his ex and they recently spent the day in Blackpool together for their child’s birthday.

Mr Whiteley said: “Her mum was not in and he’s done what she said and dropped the child off.

“He handed him over, didn’t kick off and she’s called police.”

The 24-year-old appeared in custody but magistrates agreed to release him ahead of his trial date of September 29 at the Huddersfield court.