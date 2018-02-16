Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man convicted of assaulting his mother ignored a court order by demanding cash from her, a court heard.

Gary Whitaker pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

The 37-year-old was handed the five year restraining order by a crown court judge in October 2016.

He received a suspended prison sentence after admitting to attacks on his mother and brother.

Whitaker was banned from going to the family home in Lyndale Mews, Dewsbury, but ignored his restraining order on January 20 and 24 this year.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said he banged on the door and demanded money, becoming aggressive when his demands were not met.

Whitaker, of Eightlands Road in Dewsbury, admits going to the house but claims that he did not act aggressively or demand cash.

His solicitor Aubrey Sampson said: “He suffered a nasty assault, went to his mum for help and stayed there for a while.

“His mum confirms that she sees him regularly but he accepts he shouldn’t have been at the house.”

As the prosecution and defence version of events are so different, District Judge Michael Fanning said that a Newton hearing will have to be held at the Huddersfield court.

This is a form of mini trial where the true facts will have to be established before sentencing can be passed.

The Newton hearing will take place on May 10.