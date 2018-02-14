Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man broke a window at his mum’s house when she told him that she was not his biological mother, a court heard.

Lewis Longstaff admitted that he lost his temper following the revelation at the family home in Thornhill Lees on July 18 last year.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He claimed he just meant to bang on the porch window and didn’t mean to put it through.

Longstaff, who lives at the same address, was originally offered a police caution on the condition that he attended an anger management course but he then failed to do so.

Raja Afzal, mitigating, said that the only reason his client was in court was due to “his own stupidity.”

He explained: “He’s had a tempestuous time with his mum who told of him that she was not his maternal mum.

“He did it out of anger but didn’t think that the glass would break.

“Their relationship is somewhat difficult but he’s hoping to sort his life out and see where it is, if he’s the biological son or not.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Longstaff to pay £200 compensation for the broken window.

He must also pay £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 court charge.