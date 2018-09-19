Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of breaking into a Huddersfield town centre wedding dress shop said he wanted to get sent back to prison.

The offence took place at Mia Sposa Bridal and Menswear between September 3 and 4, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Neil Dawson appeared in custody and pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted burglary.

Around £200 worth of damage was caused to the store, located down an alleyway on King Street, the court heard.

Prosecutor Victoria Sims said: “The defendant accepts causing the damage and leaving blood at the scene which is how he was linked to the offence.

“But he denies intent to enter the premises. He told police that he wanted to be arrested and brought back to prison.”

The 43-year-old was told that his trial will take place at the Huddersfield court on October 16.

Dawson, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody.

This is because he has been recalled to prison following the incident.