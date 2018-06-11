Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man burst into tears when he appeared in court charged with alleged child sex offences.

Jake Beevers, of Hollybank Road, Lindley, was said by prosecutor Andy Wills to have attempted to facilitate the commission of a sex offence with a 13-year-old girl at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield between June 3 and 8.

Beevers is also charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Beevers was alleged to have sent images of his private parts and made arrangements to meet the girl and have sexual intercourse with her.

However, Mr Wills said the ‘girl’ was in fact the creation of an online profile set up by paedophile hunters.

No plea was entered and the defendant’s solicitor Abbas Younis did not make an application for bail.

Magistrates sent the case to Leeds Crown Court on July 9 at 9.30am and remanded the defendant in custody.