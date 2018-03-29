Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled abuse at a mental health worker when he met her at a train station because he felt let down by the service.

Paul Roe saw the woman on a platform at Dewsbury Railway Station and called her a f*****g midget, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening or insulting words or behaviour likely to case harassment, alarm or distress.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said the incident at the train station happened on September 28.

He explained the victim knew Roe through her role with a mental health support service.

She walked onto the platform where she noticed Roe.

Mr Bozman told magistrates: “Mr Roe aimed a remark towards her, calling her a ‘midget’ and a ‘dwarf’.

“She ignored him and tried to walk away and he followed her and called her a ‘f*****g midget’.

“Then she said he spat on the floor in front of her and at that point he was being pulled away by his mother.

“Roe approached her again, said he didn’t like her and had to be pulled away again by his mother.

“The complainant said she felt intimidated and fearful for her safety due to his demeanour, words and actions.”

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said that Roe couldn’t recall what he said but denied spitting towards the victim.

He explained that his client suffers from a number of ailments and knew the complainant through his involvement with the CLEAR mental health service.

Mr Sampson said: “He felt let down by CLEAR previously and felt that he was not receiving attention regarding his problems.

“This is why he had words with the worker when he saw her.

“There’s no excuse but it’s mitigation. He’s now getting the help from the mental health service he requires.”

Magistrates fined Roe, of Maythorne Avenue in Batley, £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

They did not make an order for compensation as there was no obvious injury to the victim.