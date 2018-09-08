Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A frightened member of the public called police after witnessing a man leaving some woods with a weapon in his hands.

They dialled 999 and said that they'd spotting Johnathan Reaney carrying a firearm.

The weapon was a loaded air pistol and the 32-year-old said he used it to hunt rabbits in the Colne Valley.

But Kirklees magistrates told him that his behaviour would have caused anxiety to anyone, particularly following recent reports of gun crime in the Huddersfield area.

Reaney, of Town End in Golcar , pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded air weapon in a public place and having in his possession a tin of cannabis.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that police were contacted about Reaney on August 18.

She said: “A member of the public told them that he had seen Reaney on Heath Road in Linthwaite.

“He was seen with a firearm in the woods and then getting into a vehicle and driving off towards Blackmoorfoot Road.”

Police found the described car nearby and Reaney stopped for them and the air weapon was on the front passenger seat.

The vehicle was secured and searched and some pellets plus a small tin containing cannabis were recovered.

Mrs Jones said: “The defendant said he'd had the air rifle for two years and used it to hunt rabbits for food.

“He said it was low power and didn't need a licence and he volunteered it to police. He said: 'I think you pulled me over because I've got an air rifle on the front seat.”

Reaney denied that he killed the rabbits to cook them, telling magistrates that he took up shooting as a hobby.

He said to them: “I do target practice and will go to a shooting range and shoot things or vermin.

“In the Colne Valley there's farmland everywhere and farmers want rid of rabbits.”

Magistrates said they needed a report from Probation staff before Reaney could be sentenced but told him that the matter was serious.

Chairwoman Anthea Ainley told him: “There's been a lot of press publicity about the use of firearms.

“The public will inevitably be very anxious when they see anybody walking around with a firearm”