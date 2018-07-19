Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man was caught with cannabis – because he needed to go to the toilet.

Umar Farooq was in custody at Huddersfield Police Station on March 27, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He had been arrested in relation to other matters which were not taken any further.

But he had a lengthy wait to be processed in the custody suite at the Castlegate station, prosecutor Robert Campbell said.

He told magistrates: “He told the custody officer that he needed the toilet and was told that he could go as long as he handed over the contents of his pockets.

“He did so, there was a £10 wrap of cannabis and so he was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.”

Farooq, of Church Street in Paddock , pleaded guilty to possessing the Class B drug.

He said he bought the £10 deal for his own personal use.

His solicitor Arshad Khan explained that he was involved in a serious accident 12 months ago.

He said: “He finds it useful to use cannabis to alleviate the pain. Medicinal painkillers are unable to help him.”

Magistrates fined the 31-year-old £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.