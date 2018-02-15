Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught outside his Oakes home carrying a knife twice blamed yobbish behaviour in his area.

Abdul Sattar, 59, earlier this week pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a bladed article in public.

He was arrested on Monday after disturbing neighbours outside his home in Willwood Avenue.

Sattar was shouting abuse and holding a knife, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was released pending further investigation but just a few hours later was arrested for a similar offence.

Sattar appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link after being remanded into custody by a district judge earlier this week.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client had bought a packet of craft knifes and was carrying out some DIY work at home.

He told the court: “He’s been the victim of some yobbish behaviour in the street.

“He was undertaking projects at home when he heard a loud bang and something being thrown at the property.

“Then he goes outside and has this craft knife in his possession which the PC told him to put down and he did.”

Mr Arif added that following Sattar being bailed over this incident there was a further altercation outside his home.

Police were called and he was found with a knife, this time inside his jacket pocket.

Sattar denies related charges of criminal damage and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and will stand trial at the Huddersfield court for these.

Magistrates agreed to bail him on the condition that he resides at Springdale Street in Thornton Lodge and does not enter Willwood Avenue.