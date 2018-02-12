Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 24-year-old man charged after a gun was fired in Moldgreen has been remanded in custody.

Darcy White, of Cromarty Drive, Crosland Moor , was charged with carrying a firearm with criminal intent when he appeared before magistrates in Bradford over the weekend.

Darcy White charged in connection with Huddersfield shooting

The incident took place at around 1.45pm on Monday, February 5, when it is thought the firearm was fired towards a group of men who were running down an alleyway which leads to Old Bank Fold off Almondbury Bank.

A second man aged 30 was detained in connection with the incident in police custody but has now been released under investigation.