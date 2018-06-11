Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged following a stabbing at a Calderdale park.

Samuel Smith, 18, of Elm Bank, Bradford Road, Cleckheaton has been charged with the assault of a 20-year-old man in Calder Holmes Park on Saturday afternoon (June 9).

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today, Monday June 11.

The incident in Hebden Bridge left a man with serious injuries.

The injured man was taken by Yorkshire Air Ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with a single stab wound to the chest. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The 18-year-old was one of two men arrested. A 19-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

At the weekend Det Insp Vicky Lawrance said: “This offence has taken place in a public park during the late afternoon when there will have been a number of people around. I would urge anyone who saw any part of this incident or with any information which could help our investigation to please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the police via 101, the 101 Live Chat facility or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the police reference 131800279634.