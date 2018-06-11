The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man will appear in court this morning charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Birkby.

Muhammad Baig, aged 23, of Arnold Street, Birkby , has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody and will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court this morning, Monday June 11.

Detectives arrested and charged him in connection with the firearms discharge on Arnold Street, which happened on Friday June 8 at around 4.40am.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious leg injuries which were consistent with gunshot wounds.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team at West Yorkshire Police , said: “I would like to continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward with any information about this incident.

“In particular, I would been keen to speak to anyone who saw a blue Citroen on Blackmoorfoot Road on Saturday morning (June 9), or anyone in the area acting suspiciously.

“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180276790 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The arrest and charge comes hours after West Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV image of a man they were looking for in connection with the attack.

The image appears to show a man in a mask pointing a long barrelled firearm towards a hunched figure.

Police said over the weekend they believed it was a targeted attack.

Witnesses and residents rushed to treat the injured man until emergency services arrived.

The victim remains in hospital with a serious injury to his leg.