A man interviewed by detectives over an alleged shooting incident in Birkby has been charged.

Police have said Kyhlon Brooks, 21, of Edgerton Road, Huddersfield, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He will appear from custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield in the morning.

Detectives launched a probe after shots were fired at the Peppers takeaway on St John’s Road at around 10.35pm last Thursday while staff and customers were in the shop.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital and treated for a minor injury caused by broken glass.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are particularly interested in a blue Seat Leon driving in the area at the time of the shooting.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen it.

Det Insp Andy Farrell, from West Yorkshire Police's Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We are still exploring the wider circumstances surrounding the incident and we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

“We believe this was a targeted attack involving parties known to each other, and thankfully no-one was more seriously injured in this incident.

“The criminal use of firearms on our streets is something we will always take extremely seriously and we have specialist officers and firearms officers continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on the incident to contact police on 101. I would especially like to hear from anyone who witnessed a blue Seat Leon driving in the area at the time of the incident.

“Neighbourhood patrols continue to be carried out in the area to offer extra reassurance to the community.”

Last Thursday’s shooting followed an incident earlier in the week where a man was attacked outside the Huddersfield BMI Hospital on Birkby Hall Road.

There have also been two further reports of shootings this month, and 10 in Huddersfield this year alone.

Anyone with information on Thursday night’s shooting should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180421039.

Similarly, anyone with any information on other incidents can contact police or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.