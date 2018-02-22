The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was due to appear in court this morning over a stabbing incident in Slaithwaite.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Royd Street in the Hill Top area of the village at around 2pm yesterday.

A 47-year-old man was found injured at the scene and was treated by paramedics. He had chest and arm injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said today that Daniel O’Neil, 45, of College Street, Crosland Moor, had been charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and possession of a bladed article.

O’Neil was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

It was believed the incident started in a house and spilled out into the street. A man was arrested by police shortly afterwards.