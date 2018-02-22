A man was due to appear in court this morning over a stabbing incident in Slaithwaite.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Royd Street in the Hill Top area of the village at around 2pm yesterday.

A 47-year-old man was found injured at the scene and was treated by paramedics. He had chest and arm injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Scene of stabbing on Royd Street in Slaithwaite

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said today that Daniel O’Neil, 45, of College Street, Crosland Moor, had been charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and possession of a bladed article.

O’Neil was due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield.

It was believed the incident started in a house and spilled out into the street. A man was arrested by police shortly afterwards.