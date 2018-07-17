Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield at the weekend have charged three men.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning when a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in the subway that runs under the A62 Castlegate between New North Road Baptist Church and the old Technical College building.

Police cordoned off the area to allow a forensic examination to take place.

The teenager is being supported by specialist officers.

The three men charged are due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today and remain in custody.

Saddam Muhamadaim, aged 25, of Blacker Road, Huddersfield, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Abdul Latif Salih, 35, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield, has been charged with sexual assault and two counts of attempted rape.

Bahaldin Doud, 20, of Village Terrace in Leeds, has been charged with two counts of attempted rape.