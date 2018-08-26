The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man caught with a stun gun disguised as a torch said he bought it from a car boot sale.

Police discovered the weapon when they stopped a Ford Transit van on Bradford Road in Fartown.

Passenger Simon Tatum said he had only used the device as a torch to see what he was doing as he helped a friend with some work.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of electricity.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that police pulled the vehicle over at 10.30am on June 11.

“He got it from a car boot sale and knew what it was."

They stopped it because they suspected some other suspicious activity and told the occupants that they were going to search the van.

Mrs Jones said: “Mr Tatum then showed them something that looked like a torch and it was a taser.

“He said he bought it a few weeks ago and was using it as a torch for some work collecting used cooking oil from restaurants.”

Lesley Cowling, mitigating, said that her client was fully cooperative and volunteered the taser to police.

She told magistrates: “There was no attempt to conceal or get rid of it and he gave it to them straight away.

“He got it from a car boot sale and knew what it was.

“He was helping his friend with work and used the torch so that he could see what he was doing as they were trying to get the oil from the companies they went to.”

Magistrates fined Tatum, of North Dean Avenue in Keighley, £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

They also made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the taser.

Chairman of the bench Wayne Perriman told the 40-year-old: “I hope it has sunk in that this is an offence under the Firearms Act which is probably one of the most serious things you can fall foul of in the magistrates’ court.

“Tasers are a no-go and remember that in the future.”