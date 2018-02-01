Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley man allegedly committed fraud when he tried to buy a council house he was not living in.

Khabaab Raja applied to purchase the Ashworth Close property through the Right to Buy scheme, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He would have received a £30,000 discount but the house was not his main or only residence and so he committed fraud, Kirklees Council prosecutor David Stickley said.

Raja, currently of Providence Street in Batley , gave no indication of plea to the charge of fraud by false representation dating from February 9.

He claims that he’d moved out of the house due to issues with damp but had intended to renovate it and then move back in.

Magistrates committed the 31-year-old’s case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on March 1 and unconditional bail was granted.