Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Liversedge man has appeared in court accused of having sex with two under-age girls.

Jensen Jules, of Hare Park Close, was before Kirklees magistrates in custody.

The 28-year-old faces three charges of sexual activity with a girl aged under of 16.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the victims were both in their teens.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police found out about the older girl when she attended A&E at Dewsbury and District Hospital , magistrates were told.

The younger child told a relative that she’d had sex with Jules and they reported him, Mr Wills said.

Jules entered no pleas to the charges and magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will make his first appearance there on June 19 and was remanded into custody in the meantime.