A man assaulted his girlfriend in a row at a Huddersfield lap dancing club, a court heard.

The alleged attack happened at Cleopatra’s Lounge in Kirkgate on January 28.

Curtis Collins is said to have struck the victim to her head twice while holding his mobile phone in his hand.

He was then removed from the club by door staff, prosecutor Jill Seddon told Kirklees magistrates.

The 33-year-old’s solicitor Mike Sisson-Pell said that he may not be fit to stand trial.

He explained that Collins suffered from a brain damage in 2012.

Mr Sisson-Pell said that this has left him with memory loss and he remembers nothing about the incident.

He formally entered a not guilty plea and the trial was booked for May 24.

Collins, of Linchmere Road in London, was granted conditional bail not to contact the complainant.