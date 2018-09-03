The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his own brother in a knife and baseball attack in Batley.

Naseer Mahetar died of multiple injuries following a fight in the backyard of a house in Town Street at 10pm on Friday.

The 31-year-old was struck to the ground with a baseball bat and stabbed with a knife, his death caused by a stab wound to his heart.

This afternoon his brother, Ibrahim Mahetar, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

The 35-year-old faces an additional charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

This relates to the victim’s wife who suffered a fracture as she tried to prevent the continued attack on Mr Mahetar, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

Mahetar, of School Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, appeared in a secure dock flanked by three security officers.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and matching jogging bottoms he spoke only to confirm his personal details.

Magistrates during the four minute hearing were told that they could no longer hear bail applications in murder cases.

They remanded Mahetar into custody for 48 hours before any application for bail can be presented to a crown court judge.

He will make his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

As he left the courtroom Mahetar held his thumbs up at the few family members who had quietly observed the brief proceedings.