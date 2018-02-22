The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his own brother at the home they share.

Gavin O’Neil, 47, was found suffering from stab wounds near to his home in Royd Street, Slaithwaite, yesterday afternoon.

He sought refuge at a corner shop opposite his home after being attacked and was later treated in hospital for injuries to his chest and arm.

Today his younger brother Daniel O’Neil, 45, appeared in the dock at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

He is charged with Section 18 wounding, affray and possession of a bladed article, a kitchen knife, in public.

Police and ambulance staff were scrambled to the scene in the Hill Top area of the village at around 2pm yesterday.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court that O’Neil wounded his own brother by stabbing him.

The victim then sought refuge at Hill Top Stores opposite their home, Mr Wills said.

He added that O’Neil then attended that premises in possession of a kitchen knife but was prevented from getting into the shop by staff.

Magistrates were told that his brother called the ambulance service himself before being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

They sent O’Neil’s case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on March 22.

They granted him bail on the condition that he does not contact two members of shop staff.

He is allowed to communicate with his brother who Mr Wills said does not support the prosecution against him.

O’Neil was also ordered to keep out of Slaithwaite and to live and sleep at his father’s address in Well Hill, Honley.