Police found 16 cannabis plants growing in tents at a Heckmondwike house, a court heard.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that police executed a search of the Longfield Road property on June 13.

A search was carried out in the cellar where the officers discovered two black tents, the court heard.

Mr Bozman said that one of the tents was unzipped and had fans, lights, wiring and black tubs containing various cannabis plants.

He told magistrates that 10 large plants and six smaller plants were seized.

Aaron Tate appeared at the Huddersfield court charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

The 28-year-old gave no indication of plea to the charge and elected a trial by judge and jury at crown court.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on May 31.

Tate, of Squirrel Hall Drive in Dewsbury, was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.