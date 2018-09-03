Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to break into two Ford Fiestas parked on the same Quarmby street.

Lee Astin, of no fixed address, was before Kirklees Magistrates in custody over the alleged offences in Quarry Road yesterday (Sunday).

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the Huddersfield court that shortly after midnight police were alerted to two white males attempting to break into a parked car.

Half an hour later the men were located on Quarry Road and matched the description given, magistrates were told.

Astin, 39, allegedly attempted to get into a Ford Fiesta. When he was unsuccessful at this he returned a short while later and broke into the same model of car belonging to another driver, magistrates at the Huddersfield court heard.

Mr Bozman said that headphones and cash were taken from this vehicle and Astin and his co-accused were detained nearby.

Astin pleaded not guilty to charges of theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 26.

He was remanded into custody as he is a serving prisoner.