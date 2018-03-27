Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court charged with 26 child sex offences.

Carl Taylor, 56, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today (March 27).

He faces 24 charges of indecent assault on a girl aged under 14 and one charge of rape.

Taylor is also accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences took place in the Huddersfield area and he denies all of them.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Taylor, of Beacon Road in Halifax, was told that his trial must be held at Leeds Crown Court .

He will first appear there on April 24 and was banned from contacting two prosecution witnesses in the meantime.