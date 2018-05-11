A man has appeared in court facing child sex abuse charges involving a young girl.
Joshua Walsh, 27, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a video link from HMP Doncaster.
He faces two charges of sexual assault involving a girl.
Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that the victim, who cannot be named, is nine years old.
Walsh, previously of Alder Street in Fartown , was told that the matters are so serious that they must be heard at Leeds Crown Court.
He will appear there for a plea and case management hearing on May 24.
He was remanded into custody as a serving prisoner and his hearing at the crown court will also take place over a video link.