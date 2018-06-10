Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was critically injured in a stabbing incident.

Officers were called to reports of an injured man in Calder Holmes Park at Hebden Bridge on Saturday at around 5.30pm.

The injured man was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with a single stab wound to the chest. He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with this incident and are currently in custody.

Det Insp Vicky Lawrance said: “I’m sure that this incident will cause some concern in the local community but I would like to reassure people that swift action has been taken, with two men in custody and extensive enquiries ongoing.

“This offence has taken place in a public park during the late afternoon when there will have been a number of people around. I would urge anyone who saw any part of this incident or with any information which could help our investigation to please get in contact.”

Information can be given directly to the police via 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.