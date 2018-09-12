The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver was caught behind the wheel of a £7,000 car stolen in a burglary just 24 hours earlier.

Leslie Folkard claimed he was walking along the road when an old associate pulled up and persuaded him to take the VW Golf.

The vehicle together with a pricier £17,000 Audi were stolen during a break-in at a house in Hartshead Moor.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

Shamalia Qureshi, prosecuting, said that the attacked property in Moorfield Avenue was targeted on August 17 last year.

Two sets of car keys together with the VW Golf and the Audi were taken.

Magistrates were told that police then stopped Folkard as he drove the stolen Golf along Bradford Road in Huddersfield.

Folkard said that the day he agreed to drive the car he was contacted out of the blue by a person who had seriously harmed him in the past.

The father-of-four said that this caused him some flashbacks and distress and he needed to get out of the house.

Mrs Qureshi said: “He said he was walking past St Mary's Church in Bradford and a male he knows stopped and asked him to drive the car to the golf club.

“Due to his state of mind he did so and was stopped by police.

“The defendant said in interview that he was dubious but assisted the man in taking the vehicle.”

Magistrates were told that Folkard has numerous theft-related convictions. These include four burglaries, two non-dwelling burglaries, three counts of handling stolen goods, five charges of going equipped for theft and two offences of aggravated vehicle taking.

The Huddersfield court heard that Folkard was distressed after receiving the phone call and not thinking straight.

He then came across his old associate while “not functioning properly” and said he foolishly agreed to drive the car.

Magistrates sentenced Folkard, of Griffe Road in Bradford, to a 12 month community order as a direct alternative to custody.

He will have to complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 victim surcharge.