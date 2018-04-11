Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images of an aggressive robber stealing a till from a store in Deighton has been released by police.

Detectives say they want to speak to the man in connection with the incident which took place at 2.40pm on Thursday, April 5 at the Corner Cash Convenience Store on Riddings Road.

The suspect entered the shop with another man who bought a number of items and then they both left the store. The other man walked away down the road.

The suspect went back into the shop carrying a can of lager, which his friend bought and demanded a refund.

The shopkeeper refused and the suspect then became aggressive and threatened to damage the premises.

He leaned over the counter top and grabbed the till before running away.

The man is described as black and of medium build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue T-shirt and a grey zip-up hooded top.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who recognises the man pictured in the images is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180159640.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.